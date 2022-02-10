GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Down 7.4%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) shares traded down 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.68 and last traded at $42.96. 13,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,604,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.97 and a beta of 0.98.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in GDS by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,148,000 after acquiring an additional 24,261 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in GDS in the third quarter valued at about $1,455,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in GDS by 26.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in GDS in the third quarter valued at about $8,767,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in GDS by 14.7% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

