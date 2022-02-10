Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.95) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.08) to GBX 75 ($1.01) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.35) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

GEMD opened at GBX 48.06 ($0.65) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.74. Gem Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43.60 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 79.40 ($1.07). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 47.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 55.25. The stock has a market cap of £67.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

