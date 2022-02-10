General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Nomura

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective cut by Nomura from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet restated a neutral rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.35.

Shares of GM opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.77. General Motors has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in General Motors by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 239,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 648,639 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,380,000 after purchasing an additional 133,480 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in General Motors by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,988 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

