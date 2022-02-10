General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,640 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. National Pension Service increased its holdings in General Motors by 2.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $123,710,000 after buying an additional 50,677 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 8.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 12.2% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in General Motors by 476.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 326,267 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in General Motors by 168.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,112 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GM stock opened at $50.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.77. The company has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

