Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Receives $19.53 Consensus PT from Analysts

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.53.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GENI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Benchmark dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports stock opened at $6.59 on Monday. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

