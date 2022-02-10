Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.85% of Goosehead Insurance worth $48,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth $95,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth $152,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth $208,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

In other news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,431 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $1,085,000.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,040 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total transaction of $847,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,017 shares of company stock worth $9,680,870. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $100.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.70. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $181.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

