Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Columbia Sportswear worth $45,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. CL King raised shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.29.

In related news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $100.35 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $114.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.77.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

