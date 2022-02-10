Geode Capital Management LLC Has $48.62 Million Stock Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,041,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.19% of Univar Solutions worth $48,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $29.77.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $618,069.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,499 shares of company stock worth $1,383,460. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

