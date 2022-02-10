Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,215,856 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 36,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.65% of Yelp worth $45,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Yelp by 63.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Yelp in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Yelp in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YELP opened at $35.56 on Thursday. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.66 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.27.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YELP shares. Barclays increased their target price on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $152,793.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $219,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

