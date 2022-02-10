Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 467,306 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,616,193 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 467,306 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.73% of First BanCorp. worth $47,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. Full18 Capital LLC raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 211,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,326 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $596,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,003,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,335 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,777,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,001 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBP opened at $14.97 on Thursday. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

