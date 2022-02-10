GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) were down 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.20. Approximately 759 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 359,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get GeoPark alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $867.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.75.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $173.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GeoPark Limited will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRK. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in GeoPark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in GeoPark in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in GeoPark in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in GeoPark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GeoPark by 240.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. 37.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.