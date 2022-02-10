Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Getty Realty from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.60.

GTY stock opened at $28.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.85. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $34.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 682,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,249,000 after purchasing an additional 63,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

