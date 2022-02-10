Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) were down 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.71. Approximately 303,189 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,116,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

DNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ginkgo Bioworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a quick ratio of 20.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.87.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

