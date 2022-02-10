Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GitLab Inc. is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

GTLB has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Gitlab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gitlab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $78.70 on Tuesday. Gitlab has a 1 year low of $53.13 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.49.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that Gitlab will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 282,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.20 per share, for a total transaction of $22,074,217.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 48,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.64 per share, with a total value of $3,643,626.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 965,645 shares of company stock worth $75,333,309 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Founders Circle Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at $50,858,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth $27,267,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth $1,605,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth $722,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

