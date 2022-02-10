Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 157.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Gladstone Investment stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 124,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,638. The company has a market capitalization of $522.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.55. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $17.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

