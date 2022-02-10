Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)’s stock price was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.94. Approximately 6,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 157,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

Separately, TheStreet raised Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $713.29 million, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 68,608.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Glatfelter in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,345,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 33,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 30,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Company Profile (NYSE:GLT)

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

