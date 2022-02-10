Glazer Capital LLC Buys Shares of 342,806 AMCI Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMCIU)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 342,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,984,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMCIU opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. AMCI Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.41.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors.

