Glazer Capital LLC Decreases Position in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,424 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in SportsTek Acquisition were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 209,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 329,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 139,658 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SportsTek Acquisition by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 423,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 61,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in SportsTek Acquisition by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 655,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTKU opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

