Glazer Capital LLC Has $2.80 Million Position in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its stake in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,802 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in MSD Acquisition were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $17,949,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $12,625,000. DG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSD Acquisition by 3,065.5% in the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 50,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 49,048 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of MSD Acquisition by 81.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $254,000.

Shares of MSD Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

