Glazer Capital LLC Sells 11,831 Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 406,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,831 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNRHU. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $2,854,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 377,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,024,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 361.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter.

SNRHU opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

