Glazer Capital LLC Sells 179,182 Shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its position in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) by 37.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 300,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,182 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Priveterra Acquisition were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PMGMU. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition by 2.3% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 61,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition by 18.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 142,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period.

Get Priveterra Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS PMGMU opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.91. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.51.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMGMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Priveterra Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priveterra Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.