Glazer Capital LLC Sells 243,849 Shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 456,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,849 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Merger were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger in the second quarter worth $21,059,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in Pioneer Merger by 80.5% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,064,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,497,000 after purchasing an additional 920,399 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger in the second quarter worth $9,924,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger in the second quarter worth $9,131,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Merger by 50.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 841,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 282,939 shares during the last quarter. 64.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Merger alerts:

PACX stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.29.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.