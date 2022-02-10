Glencore (LON:GLEN) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 470 to GBX 480. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Glencore traded as high as GBX 423.35 ($5.72) and last traded at GBX 421.85 ($5.70), with a volume of 8942791 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 407.80 ($5.51).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.75) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.36) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 448 ($6.06) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.36) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 449.13 ($6.07).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 385.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 359.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.39 billion and a PE ratio of 37.84.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

