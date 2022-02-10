Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target Increased to GBX 480 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 470 ($6.36) to GBX 480 ($6.49) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.36) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 448 ($6.06) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.36) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.75) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.09) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 449.13 ($6.07).

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 423.85 ($5.73) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 385.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 359.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 263.10 ($3.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 424.95 ($5.75).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

