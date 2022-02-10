Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.45

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 430705 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

GLNCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,855.50.

Get Glencore alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.