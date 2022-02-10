Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.25 Million

Analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will report sales of $55.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.18 million and the highest is $58.00 million. Global Blood Therapeutics posted sales of $41.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $194.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.83 million to $197.61 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $301.01 million, with estimates ranging from $255.57 million to $426.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GBT. William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,272,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,826,000 after buying an additional 104,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,862,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,309,000 after buying an additional 285,864 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,407,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after buying an additional 254,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,300,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,575,000 after purchasing an additional 449,419 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,255,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,005,000 after purchasing an additional 65,147 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average is $29.53. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.60.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

