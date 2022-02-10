Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Holdings Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 11.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 31.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 9,101.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,841,000 after acquiring an additional 816,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $146.37 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.62.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

