Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.45 to $9.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.42 billion to $8.50, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.46 billion.Global Payments also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.450-$9.670 EPS.

Global Payments stock opened at $146.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.07 and its 200 day moving average is $149.62. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Global Payments to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.38.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.