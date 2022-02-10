Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.45 to $9.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.42 billion to $8.50, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.46 billion.Global Payments also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.450-$9.670 EPS.
Global Payments stock opened at $146.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.07 and its 200 day moving average is $149.62. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
