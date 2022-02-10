GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings. GMS reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 185%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GMS.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

In related news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $449,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $3,322,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in GMS by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in GMS in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in GMS by 15,722.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in GMS by 264.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.88. 9,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. GMS has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $61.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 2.03.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GMS (GMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.