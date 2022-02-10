GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. GoDaddy updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.21. 1,741,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,515. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.44.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $491,861. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GoDaddy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 73.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of GoDaddy worth $29,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

