Golden Share Resources (CVE:GSH) Trading Down 3%

Golden Share Resources Co. (CVE:GSH) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 8,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 17,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,393.37. The stock has a market cap of C$6.48 million and a PE ratio of 11.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15.
Golden Share Resources Company Profile (CVE:GSH)
Further Reading
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Share Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Share Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.