Golden State Equity Partners Acquires 18,860 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

OCUL stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $442.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. The company had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 44,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $235,764.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 197,042 shares of company stock worth $1,186,308. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OCUL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

