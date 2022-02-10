Golden State Equity Partners Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,033,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $253.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.78 and a 52-week high of $306.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

