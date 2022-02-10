Golden State Equity Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 643 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Netflix were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Netflix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $710.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $412.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $183.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.46 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $531.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $578.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

