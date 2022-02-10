Golden State Equity Partners Makes New $565,000 Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.81.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $45.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

