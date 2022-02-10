Golden State Equity Partners Purchases Shares of 3,661 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $935,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Hologic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 436,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Hologic by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Hologic by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Hologic by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $74.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.24. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

