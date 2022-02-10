Golden State Equity Partners Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 25.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV stock opened at $53.35 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.