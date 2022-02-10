Golden State Equity Partners Sells 1,537 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,085 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

