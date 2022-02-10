Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,916 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $12,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

ACI opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.10. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $37.85.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

