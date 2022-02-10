Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $11.74 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $11,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of HDV opened at $104.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.58. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $89.20 and a 52-week high of $105.25.

