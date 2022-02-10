Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $12.34 Million Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,001 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of PROG worth $12,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PROG by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after buying an additional 76,998 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in PROG by 5.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in PROG by 100,556.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,167 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PROG by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRG. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stephens cut shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.18.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

