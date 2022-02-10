Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,025 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of TriNet Group worth $12,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,716,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,681,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,706,000 after acquiring an additional 91,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 85,238 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 65,965.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 79,158 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TNET stock opened at $88.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.05. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.43 and a 12-month high of $109.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $44,633.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 460 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $48,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,985 shares of company stock worth $6,812,123 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.