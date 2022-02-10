Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Lifted to “Buy” at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Sidoti currently has $46.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $38.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.47. Gorman-Rupp has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.27 million, a PE ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter valued at $2,885,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Gorman-Rupp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gorman-Rupp by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,745,000 after buying an additional 144,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Gorman-Rupp by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after buying an additional 76,804 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Gorman-Rupp by 29.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.