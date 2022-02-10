Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Lifted to “Buy” at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Sidoti currently has $46.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $38.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.47. Gorman-Rupp has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.27 million, a PE ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 0.56.
Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 9.84%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter valued at $2,885,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Gorman-Rupp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gorman-Rupp by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,745,000 after buying an additional 144,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Gorman-Rupp by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after buying an additional 76,804 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Gorman-Rupp by 29.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.
About Gorman-Rupp
The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gorman-Rupp (GRC)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.