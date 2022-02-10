Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) is Mairs & Power Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Mairs & Power Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,156,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Graco comprises about 2.9% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $290,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GGG. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 7,530.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Graco in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Graco stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,542. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.34 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.12 and a 200-day moving average of $75.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

