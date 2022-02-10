Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Grand Canyon Education worth $11,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $82.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.94.

LOPE has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

