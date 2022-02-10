Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF)’s stock price dropped 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.55 and last traded at $21.55. Approximately 172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

Separately, Societe Generale cut Grand City Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average of $25.83.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.