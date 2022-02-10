Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.29

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.29 and traded as low as $19.31. Gray Television shares last traded at $19.31, with a volume of 766 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29.
Gray Television Company Profile (NYSE:GTN.A)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gray Television (GTN.A)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.