Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.29

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.29 and traded as low as $19.31. Gray Television shares last traded at $19.31, with a volume of 766 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29.

Gray Television Company Profile (NYSE:GTN.A)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

