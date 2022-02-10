Green Plains Partners (GPP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GPP opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $331.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.79. Green Plains Partners has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $16.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.73%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 50.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Green Plains Partners by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Green Plains Partners by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.