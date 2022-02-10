Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

GHL stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 306,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,910. The firm has a market cap of $362.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.64.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 55.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 19,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHL. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

