Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Receives $5.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $38,582.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $160,887.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,763 shares of company stock valued at $514,268. Corporate insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 84.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 373,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 34,953 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 533,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 28,371 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,038,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 244,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 88,014 shares in the last quarter. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNLN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,871. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.31 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Greenlane will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

